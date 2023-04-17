Amendment proposed banning transgender girls from girls sports teams in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The topic of how transgender athletes participate in school sports has been controversial and highly debated across the U.S., and now high school sports in Alaska may be seeing a rule change in how transgender girls can compete.

The Alaska School Activities Association Board of Directors took a stance on the issue through a proposed amendment to their bylaws, which could be voted on the first week of May.

If passed, it would ban transgender girls from girls sports teams and could affect all high school athletes in Alaska.

The proposal to amend the ASAA bylaws came after a recent resolution by the State Board of Education asking the Department of Education and Early Development to require the state’s sanctioning sports body to change its policy relating to divisions based on biological sex.

ASAA’s proposed amendment would meet that request. The current proposal would change the structure of how girls and boys teams compete, according to ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland.

“Those divisions would be one division which was set up — which only biological females can participate,” Strickland said. “The other division would be open to all students.”

In Strickland’s nine years holding the position, he says he’s only known of one student that identified as transgender and played sports.

“I’d rather deal with something before it became an issue as opposed to later, because at that point, you don’t get the opportunity back for the student that maybe was negatively impacted,” Strickland said.

Some critics of banning transgender girls from the girls team, in regards to athletics, say this specifically is targeting trans girls.

Haley Amorelli, a queer student that went through the Alaska school system says she worries about the long term impacts to these individuals.

“You are developing and you are learning yourself, but you’re also competing and doing things that you love, and to be pushed out of not only your sport and your hobby, but also to be essentially segregated from the community is something that nobody should stand for,” Amorelli said.

Strickland says he doesn’t believe there is a solution that everyone will agree with.

“I think it’s such a complicated issue,” he said. “It’s a solution. It’s one that would continue to allow every student the opportunity to participate somewhere.”

The association’s goal is to have its bylaws work in accordance with what the Board of Education resolution proposes. That way, if the change becomes regulatory, they would quickly be able to adopt any policy that they were required to follow.

ASAA wants the public to review the proposed changes and if anyone wishes, they can provide written comment to billy@asaa.org.

The ASAA Board of Directors is set to vote on the bylaws at their meeting on May 1 and 2 in Valdez.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.