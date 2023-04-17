Hundreds of Alaskans helped with variety of free health care services

Many in desperate need of healthcare were helped at the Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of Alaskans, many who are in desperate need of basic health care, were treated at a Remote Area Medical, RAM, clinic at the O’Malley Sports Complex in Anchorage. The Saturday - Sunday event was free and consisted of volunteer medical professionals, from across the nation and the Anchorage area, treating as many people as they could - without asking patients for an ID.

“This has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Dr. Patrick Campaign, a Doctor of Optometry in Anchorage and a local community coordinator lead with the RAM event.

Helping people is emotionally satisfying, Campaign said.

“Being able to see after four, five, six years of not being able to see at all, it really is heartbreaking, but still also, so overwhelming, being able to see the happiness that just, little bits of care and appreciation can offer,” he said.

The RAM Volunteer Corps is a nonprofit provider of free, pop-up clinics with more than 196,000 volunteers who have treated more than 900,000 people since 1985, across the country. They’re based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“It doesn’t make a difference where we are,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “We can go to the richest county, one of the richest in the U.S., Orange County, California, and we still have people line up.”

Volunteers with a variety of medical backgrounds and training are helping people with a wide range of services.

“We do complete eye exams,” Eastman said. “We have hundreds of frames to choose from. We make the glasses on site. Therefore, that person who ran the stop sign on the way getting here this morning will actually see it on the way home. Medical, we’ve got podiatry, we’ve got general medicine, there’s women’s health, mammograms. It’s a great community that’s come together.”

Helping people in need is also satisfying to the medical staff, Campaign said.

“The medical community is dying to actually help out the folks the way that they can the best that they can,” Campaign said. “A lot of these offices up here are backlogged sometimes between two to five months out it takes for patients to be able to get scheduled in. Which means on a normal day-to-day basis a lot of these clinics are so overwhelmed they’re really stuck, able to get outside of their box to do more community investment.”

