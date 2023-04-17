Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say

Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Maine (Gray News) – A lobsterman working in Maine found a five-foot long military missile while checking his offshore traps, according to officials.

The lobsterman, based out of Cushing, found the rocket about 20 miles off shore Monday. The Maine State Police said he took it back to shore and contacted them the next day.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad arrived to investigate the missile.

Photos shared by the agency show technician Keith Barton examining the potentially explosive artifact.

Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.(Maine State Police)

Officials identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0. X-ray imaging could not confirm whether the rocket still contained explosive material, police said.

Police said the bomb squad officers countercharged the rocket and blew it up safely with guidance from the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12.

The MK29 Mod-0 canister is manufactured by BAE systems Land and Armaments for use in ship-based vertical launching systems, which are found aboard multiple classes of U.S. Navy vessels.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans
A driver took off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a...
Man accused of high-speed chase with child in vehicle stopped with spike strips
One person was injured in a fire at a homeless camp in South Anchorage.
1 injured in homeless camp fire
For a 3rd day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport...
Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights
An Anchorage Superior Court Judge has sentenced a serial rapist who admitted to sexually...
Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women

Latest News

FastCast April 17, 2023
Starting Monday, you can get your hands on Krispy Kreme’s Cookie Blast collection, which...
Krispy Kreme’s new Cookie Blast collection explodes with Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Battle lines are being drawn between Democrats and Republicans over the debt ceiling.
Protecting your wallet from potential debt ceiling crisis