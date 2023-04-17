Sunny and warmer weather headlines much of this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother Nature seems to finally be done throwing a temper tantrum, as spring-like weather has finally made an appearance across parts of the state.

While it still remains fairly chilly for Western Alaska and along the North Slope, temperatures through the week will slowly warm. This comes as high pressure settles in across the state. While we can expect to see warmer conditions, the overnight lows will remain on the cooler side, thanks to clearer skies.

Temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday, thanks to the cloud coverage we have across Southcentral Alaska. While we’ll still manage to break into the 40s, the afternoon high will be below average for this time of year.

Starting tonight and then lasting through the rest of the week, clearer skies are set to make a return. Not only does this mean that sunnier days will greet us, but our snow depth will melt off 1 to 2 inches a day, with our daily highs topping out in the upper 40s.

The big question becomes, when will we see our first 50-degree day of the year? The average is April 15, meaning we are right on schedule to potentially see our first 50-degree day. While there is no 50s in the forecast, the potential greatly increases from Wednesday onward. Not only is this due to the mostly sunny skies, but drier air tends to heat up faster.

With this said, expect to see highs topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s from Wednesday into Friday.

Enjoy the sunnier weather!

