Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss. (KSDK, MELISSA KRAEMER, RING.COM, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A Missouri teen ended up in the hospital while trying to recreate a video he saw on social media by overinflating a basketball.

Video shows 13-year-old Max Kraemer inflating a basketball in the yard outside his home in Ellisville, Missouri. Suddenly, the basketball exploded – with Max standing right over it.

“What was that noise? A gunshot? A firework?” said Max’s mother, Melissa Kraemer. “Almost like a bomb going off.”

Max was rushed to the hospital, where he and his mom found out his hand took the brunt of the injuries, but he also scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.

His mom says she thought it was an accident, but Max said he saw a viral challenge online that involves overinflating a basketball.

“He had a video of some friends who had done something similar,” she said.

Max says the social media feeds of teenagers are inundated with risky videos. He says those putting out these videos are trying to get content, followers, money and new stuff.

“It’s everywhere. You’ll see a lot of people doing every challenge, just trying to find new stuff to do,” he said.

Luckily, doctors say Max will fully heal from the incident. His mom hopes he’s learned life is full of consequences and that the risk isn’t worth the views.

“He was very scared. I think he’s still scared about what could have happened and how this could have gone down,” she said.

Experts say tweens and teens often don’t consider the real risks or consequences of such online stunts. Parents should talk to their kids about how the stunts might seem silly and fun but can go wrong and cause injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans
For a 3rd day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport...
Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights
An Anchorage Superior Court Judge has sentenced a serial rapist who admitted to sexually...
Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women
One person was injured in a fire at a homeless camp in South Anchorage.
1 injured in homeless camp fire
A driver took off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a...
Man accused of high-speed chase with child in vehicle, stopped with spike strips

Latest News

A jump start to the summer season at the Alaska Sportsman Show
Great Alaska Sportsman Show
The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.
Teen, 13, injured when basketball explodes during inflation
Hundreds of Alaskans get free medical, dental and eye care
Hundreds of Alaskans helped with variety of free health care services
One on One: Jamar Hill
Alaskan baseball player brings the game to underserved communities