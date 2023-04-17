Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Source: WCVB, Tim Suhr, Cherry Rose)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Tim Suhr and Cherry Rose wore unicorn costumes to honor the Boston Athletic Association’s symbol of the mythical creature.

The organization puts on the marathon and chose the unicorn mascot in 1980 when the club held its first organized track and field competition.

The couple wanted to marry at the finish line in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

They ended up getting married in 2021 and chose this year’s Boston Marathon to renew their vows.

It’s Suhr’s third Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

