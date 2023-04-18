2 Alaskans among those missing after sailboat disappears off Mexico coast

The couple from Girdwood made voyage on April 4 and haven’t been seen or heard from since
2 Alaskans among those missing after sailboat disappears off Mexico coast
By Carly Schreck
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mexican Navy alongside the U.S. Coast Guard has launched search and rescue efforts to locate two Girdwood residents and a third passenger aboard a sailboat off Mexico’s coast.

Husband and wife Frank and Kerry O’Brien set off from the Mexico port city of Mazatlán with the intent to sail their 44-foot La Fitte vessel — the Ocean Bound — to San Diego. William Gross, a friend of the O’Briens, was also on board.

The group set sail on April 4 with plans to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 to refuel but no reports of the boat arriving were ever made.

Kerry O’Brien’s mother Ellen Argall said she and her daughter are very close and often keep in touch with each other multiple times a day.

“When I hadn’t heard from her I started to worry, but the day after that I got really worried,” Argall said.

That’s when Argall made the decision to contact the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard has aided search and rescue operations of the Mexican Navy, which has used ships and a plane to attempt to locate the sailors. There has not been any sign of them or the vessel yet. A release from the Coast Guard stated, “Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.”

According to other reports, conditions at sea at the time of their voyage were less than ideal with 20-foot waves and winds potentially gusting over 30 knots.

The O’Briens were supposed to return to their jobs at Alyeska Ski Resort on Apr. 15. Argall said the pair love living in Alaska.

According to Argall, the O’Briens and Gross have 90 years of sailing experience between the three of them, and the O’Briens both have their captain licenses which gives her hope that her daughter and son-in-law will be found alive.

“I’m still optimistic — praying, of course,” Argall said. “We really, really want them to come home.”

