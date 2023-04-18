BLM considers allowing e-bikes on Campbell Tract

Federal agency accepting comments on whether to allow e-bikes on tract through Friday
Bureau of Land Management accepting comments on whether to allow e-bikes on Campbell Tract
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year more than half a million people use the trails on Campbell Tract — they run, ski and even race dog teams. But as of early 2023, there is one form of recreation that is still prohibited on the trails: electric biking or e-biking.

Outdoor Recreation Planner Stolf Short said motorized vehicles, including e-bikes, have been banned on the 700-plus acre federal tract since 2008. But the bikes, which can get a boost from a small electric motor, are permitted on trails in municipality-owned Far North Bicentennial Park, which has the Bureau of Land Management considering opening up the federal tract to e-bikes.

“The Municipality of Anchorage has authorized e-bikes on the trails that connect seamlessly to the trails on Campbell Tract,” Short said. “Additionally, e-bikes are a new recreation technology, so in 2008 e-bikes weren’t necessarily as popular as they are today. So what we are trying to do is adapt to the times as well as provide the opportunity that recreators expect on lands adjacent to Campbell Tract.”

Cary Shiflea, owner of the Alaska EBike store, said the technology is often misunderstood. He said First Class e-bikes function like regular bikes but can be boosted at the touch of a button to a top speed of 20 mph

“(People) think that it is more of a motorcycle than a bicycle,” said Shiflea. " I think what most people find after they do a test ride is that it is very much aligned with a bicycle and fits in very well with the bicycle network.”

Shiflea would like to see Campbell Tract open to e-bike riders. But Short said it doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing proposal.

“That’s why we really request public input,” said Short. “If you have a specific route on Campbell Tract that you’re just like, ‘You know what? This just makes sense to allow electric bikes. I want this route, this route and this route to allow electric bicycles but not this route.’ That’s the type of feedback that we are looking for.”

The BLM website has more information about the proposal. The last public comment date is Friday, April 21. People can submit their comments online until 11:59 p.m. on that day. Short said the agency hopes to make a decision sometime in the fall which means e-bikes could hit the trail this winter.

