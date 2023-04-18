Former Anchorage Police chief McCoy takes job in Tempe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s former top cop is taking on a new role in Arizona, according to a press release.

Kenneth McCoy, the former chief of the Anchorage Police Department who more recently served as the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Providence Alaska, is slated to lead the Tempe Police Department beginning in June.

According to a press release from the city of Tempe in Arizona, McCoy has accepted the position vacated when the former chief was appointed to serve as the director of that state’s Department of Public Safety.

Three additional finalists were in consideration for the role eventually given to McCoy, including Josie Montenegro, interim chief in Tempe; Tom Worthy, police chief of The Dalles, Oregon; and a retired Phoenix Police commander Tom Van Dorn.

McCoy retired from the Anchorage Police Department in 2022 following 27 years of service, and is a graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage.

“I’m honored to be joining the Tempe Police Department as their new Chief, and I can’t wait to connect with the community,” McCoy said. “Together, we’ll work to build an even safer, stronger and more united Tempe.”

Tempe’s city manager Andrew Ching said in a press release that McCoy’s first day with the department will be June 5.

