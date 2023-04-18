JBER stresses importance of using app to stay safe on military land

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An online system used for accessing military land in Alaska’s backcountry is not only meant for safety of the troops, but safety for outdoor enthusiasts as well.

About 60,000 acres of the 74,000 acres of land — or 81% — that Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson sits on can be used for public recreation, according to Joy Boston, who’s responsible for community partnerships for JBER.

That expansive stretch of land is used for a variety of outdoor recreation, a federal requirement of the Sikes Act, according to JBER public relations. JBER established an electronic registration and monitoring system, iSportsman, for its conservation management program.

To help Alaskans who use military land for recreation stay safe, officials held a community forum Monday at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage to illustrate the importance of the iSportsman system, which helps keep recreators away from active military training exercises, among other functions.

“Through the iSportsman, we tell them what areas are open for recreational use and what areas conflict with military training,” said Steven Thurmond, an installation range officer with JBER. “If we tell you an area is closed, it’s closed because we’re conducting military operations. Those military operations are both dangerous to the recreators and it’s also dangerous to the soldiers who are out there trying to train if they have to dodge around skiers, hikers, or runners.”

Outdoor enthusiasts are not allowed to have any type of fire on JBER-managed lands to prevent wildfires from happening, according to the public relations office. There have been instances of people getting lost on JBER-managed lands, as well as animal attacks.

“We had a soldier who was killed by a brown bear on base last year when they were out there doing some training work,” Boston said. “We want folks to be aware that we also have wildlife — bears, moose, as everywhere in Anchorage.”

The iSportsman system can help prevent people from getting lost as well as offer a platform to alert people of potentially dangerous animals in specific areas, JBER’s public affairs office said.

Anchorage resident Stephanie Rice went to Monday’s forum because she often uses military land to recreate. Rice says she feels the event was much-needed because it can be hard to tell what’s on JBER and what’s not, among other reasons.

“I’m very pleased that they were here tonight,” Rice said. “I was really impressed that they came mostly just to listen to us. There wasn’t really a presentation; It was them seeking comment and trying to learn how they can do things better.”

People who want to recreate on JBER-managed lands have to register with iSportsman and obtain a pass, which they have to carry on them. Once registered, users are required to log into the system; otherwise, a lot of the important training and safety information can be lost, JBER officials said.

Annual iSportsman permits are required for those 16 and older and cost $10. The price is $5 for those older than 60 or with a greater than 50% disability.

