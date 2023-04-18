Spring-like weather headed for much of Alaska this week

Temperatures are warming as high pressure builds across the state.
Spring-like weather is headed to much of Alaska this week.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit 48° Sunday, the warmest temperature seen at Ted Stevens International Airport in 181 days. On average, Anchorage sees its first 50-degree day on April 15th, with an average of 7 days in the 50s each April.

This year we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to reach the 50° milestone officially in Anchorage, but we are getting closer with each day. We still have a record 25″ of snow on the ground, the most ever seen this late in the season, but no additional snow is expected in the near future.

High pressure is building in from the west, this will block additional storms from moving in, while also helping to clear the clouds. Most of the state will see mostly sunny skies by mid-week with temperatures climbing back to the upper 40s by the end of the week.

As of Tuesday, Anchorage will reach 15 hours of daylight. The sunrise will be before 6:30 a.m., and the sunset will be nearly 9:30 p.m.

