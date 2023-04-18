Sunny and warmer weather through much of this week

Southcentral begins first run at 50° afternoons
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dust off those hiking shoes, throw the winter coat in the back of the closet and get ready for the nicest stretch of weather so far this season. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the Bering building eastward, sunshine and slowly warmer temperatures will spready across the state. While the warmest weather will be for Southcentral and Southeast, all of the state will see a slow warming trend this week. Areas along the slope will trade single digit highs for temperatures warming into the upper 10s.

While little to no impacts will be felt across the state this week, there is a chance we’ll see some spotty to isolated showers for parts of the Panhandle. Even parts of the Aleutians could see some spotty showers along and west of Adak, but for the most part the state as a whole will remain fairly quiet.

The question this week will be, can we achieve our first 50 degree high of the year for Anchorage. The possibility is there, as Wednesday through Saturday brings the best possibility of seeing that. Our average first first degree day is on April 15, so we are right on target to see it, should it occur before the end of the week.

While we do stay dry this week, there’s signs clouds will increase into early next week, with slightly cooler conditions.

Enjoy the warmer spring weather!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans
A driver took off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a...
Man accused of high-speed chase with child in vehicle stopped with spike strips
Kerry and Frank O'Brien of Girdwood have not been seen or heard from after starting a sailing...
2 Alaskans among those missing after sailboat disappears off Mexico coast
Amendment proposed banning transgender girls from girls sports teams in Alaska
Amendment proposed banning transgender girls from girls sports teams in Alaska
IRS exempts energy relief portion of 2022 PFD
IRS exempts tax on $662 energy relief portion of 2022 PFD

Latest News

Sunny and warmer weather through much of this week
Sunny and warmer weather through much of this week
Spring-like weather is headed for much of Alaska this week
Spring-like weather headed for much of Alaska this week
Spring-like weather is headed for much of Alaska this week
Spring-like weather headed to much of Alaska this week
Highs could top out near 50 degrees from the middle to the end of the work week
Sunny and warmer weather headlines much of this week