Sunny and warmer weather through much of this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dust off those hiking shoes, throw the winter coat in the back of the closet and get ready for the nicest stretch of weather so far this season. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the Bering building eastward, sunshine and slowly warmer temperatures will spready across the state. While the warmest weather will be for Southcentral and Southeast, all of the state will see a slow warming trend this week. Areas along the slope will trade single digit highs for temperatures warming into the upper 10s.

While little to no impacts will be felt across the state this week, there is a chance we’ll see some spotty to isolated showers for parts of the Panhandle. Even parts of the Aleutians could see some spotty showers along and west of Adak, but for the most part the state as a whole will remain fairly quiet.

The question this week will be, can we achieve our first 50 degree high of the year for Anchorage. The possibility is there, as Wednesday through Saturday brings the best possibility of seeing that. Our average first first degree day is on April 15, so we are right on target to see it, should it occur before the end of the week.

While we do stay dry this week, there’s signs clouds will increase into early next week, with slightly cooler conditions.

Enjoy the warmer spring weather!

