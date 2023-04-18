Traditional Polynesian canoe prepares for voyage around Pacific

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A traditional Hawaiian double-hulled sailing canoe called Hōkūleʻa left Hawaii on Saturday for its next journey — which will begin in Southeast Alaska.

Long trips from Hawaii to New Zealand in 1987 and Easter Island in 1999 have proven Hōkūleʻa is seaworthy, but the next journey will be its longest to date. Over the next four years, Hōkūleʻa and her crew will circumnavigate the Pacific Ocean, covering about 42,000 miles in total. The incredible voyage will begin in Juneau, Alaska in June of 2023, but first, Hōkūleʻa has to get there.

Hōkūleʻa will first be shipped to Tacoma, Wash. where it will then be towed to Seattle and eventually brought to Southeast Alaska.

A traditional Hawaiian double-hulled sailing canoe prepares to leave Hawaii as the first leg of its 42,000 mile journey around the Pacific.

On Sunday, Hōkūleʻa was lifted from the waters of the Pacific Ocean and placed onto a Matson container vessel to be carried northeast to Alaska.

“That’s why I say 42,000 miles — it’s the first half mile, but it might be the most important, to see Hokule’a fly in the air,” Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson said. “And what made it so special was the people here that took such great care of lifting her.”

The day before departure, there was time for the people of Hawaii to touch Hōkūleʻa before the rigging was stowed in anticipation of the voyage.

Alaska’s News Source will continue to follow the Hokule’a journey and provide updates along the way.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans
A driver took off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a...
Man accused of high-speed chase with child in vehicle stopped with spike strips
One person was injured in a fire at a homeless camp in South Anchorage.
1 injured in homeless camp fire
For a 3rd day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport...
Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights
An Anchorage Superior Court Judge has sentenced a serial rapist who admitted to sexually...
Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women

Latest News

About 60,000 acres of the 74,000 acres of land Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson sits on can be...
JBER stresses importance of staying safe while recreating on military managed lands
Crystal Worl's design is featured on the USPS forever stamp collection, Art of the Skateboard.
Indigenous artist’s work featured in new USPS forever stamp collection
Kerry and Frank O'Brien of Girdwood have not been seen or heard from after starting a sailing...
2 Alaskans among those missing after sailboat disappears off Mexico coast
NOAA is watching for El Nino conditions to develop in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean...
NOAA issues El Nino WATCH