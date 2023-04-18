Weather Lab: Students at Bear Valley Elementary learn about the scientific method

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first step to the scientific method after knowing what problem you’re solving, is making observations. In this week’s Weather Lab Chief Meteorologist visited Bear Valley Elementary School where making observations comes naturally to these third graders

They were just getting started on their science lessons about the weather when Melissa joined the classroom, but they were able to apply what they already know about math, and the scientific method to figure out how to observe the weather. With some of the basics down they quickly moved on to testing their hypotheses and conducting experiments.

