Weather Lab: Students at Northern Lights ABC School learn how to be meteorologists

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brought the Weather Lab into their classroom and the students were ready to take notes and learn how the weather can be predicted.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey teaches students at Northern Lights ABC School how to be meteorologists.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Typically in third-grade students are learning about math, writing, and social studies, but the students at Northern Lights ABC school are also learning how to be meteorologists.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brought the Weather Lab into their classroom and the students were ready to take notes and learn how the weather can be predicted.

They’ve already been busy in science this year. Through reading books, doing classroom activities, and using weather instruments like anemometers they understand how the air moves around the planet, and they know what weather conditions to expect from different types of clouds.

Melissa got to show them why the air does what it does and how she puts all that information together to make a weather forecast.

You can watch the complete Weather Lab series here.

