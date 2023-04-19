22 veterans depart Anchorage on Last Frontier Honor Flight

This will be the 16th mission the organization has made to bring Alaska’s vets to the nation’s capital
This will be the 16th mission the organization has made to bring Alaska’s vets to the nation’s capital
By Carly Schreck
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Last Frontier Honor Flight departed Ted Stevens International Airport on Tuesday morning for its sixteenth mission to Washington D.C. The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 — flight 198 — carried 22 Alaska veterans, their accompanying guardians, and organizers of the program.

The trip will take the World War II, Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War veterans to the nation’s capital to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice, a trip that has been on Don Adams’ bucket list.

“I lost a lot of good friends in Vietnam,” Adams said. “Hopefully I can find some names on the wall and just put my hands on them.”

Last Frontier Honor Flight offers the trip every spring and fall, prioritizing veterans of WWII, the Alaska Territorial Guard, and the Korean War — as well as those who are terminally ill. Adams said he was honored to learn that Vietnam veterans would be making this flight.

“I’m just thankful — thankful for the opportunity,” Adams said. “It’s an honor for me to be going on this flight.”

Each veteran is accompanied by a “guardian” who assists them with anything they need while traveling. Often, the guardian is a family member of the veteran. In Adams’ case, it’s his son Seth.

Board of Directors member Brian Fay experienced the trip with his own father — a WWII Navy veteran — in 2014.

“Being with them as they’re seeing the memorials in D.C. has just been an incredible experience,” Fay said. “When they actually get to be in D.C. and, you know, see those things and realize that they’re appreciated, it’s a big deal.”

Fay’s father passed away two weeks after their Honor Flight returned home. He believes the trip is what kept him alive.

After arriving at the gate, the veterans were greeted by Alaska Airlines customer service agent Denise Snow, who sang a handful of patriotic songs before the group addressed the American and Alaska flags as she belted out the national anthem. Snow has been giving veterans pre-flight, private concerts in the airport halls since the inception of Honor Flight in Alaska.

The group will return to Anchorage on Saturday, April 22, when the public is invited to attend a homecoming ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans
Kerry and Frank O'Brien of Girdwood have not been seen or heard from after starting a sailing...
2 Alaskans among those missing after sailboat disappears off Mexico coast
A driver took off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a...
Man accused of high-speed chase with child in vehicle stopped with spike strips
IRS exempts energy relief portion of 2022 PFD
IRS exempts tax on $662 energy relief portion of 2022 PFD
Amendment proposed banning transgender girls from girls sports teams in Alaska
Amendment proposed banning transgender girls from girls sports teams in Alaska

Latest News

Clark Middle School in Anchorage
4 arrested after brawl at Clark Middle School results in campus lockdown
Downtown businesses feel the impacts of growing number of homeless residents
Downtown businesses feel the impacts of growing number of homeless residents
Downtown businesses feel the impacts of a growing a number of homeless
Downtown businesses feel the impacts of growing number of homeless residents
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Former Houston city treasurer indicted for embezzling over $1M