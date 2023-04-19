4 arrested after brawl at Clark Middle School results in campus lockdown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clark Middle School in Anchorage was placed in lockdown on Tuesday after an intrusion of several teenagers escalated a student fight into a brawl that had students trapped inside an office.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, about 10 officers responded around noon to a fight between students and between students and officers.

The incident started with a physical altercation between two students. After three other juveniles arrived from outside of the school to join sides of one of the fighters, the four began to take extreme measures to seek entry into the administrative office where one of the original students involved in the fight was located.

“One student was in the administrative office and the other student along with the three high-school-aged juveniles were in the common area,” an APD dispatch said. “The four juveniles began to forcefully attempt to break windows and doors to gain entry to the administrative office where staff and students were located.”

A school resource officer assigned to Clark attempted to restore order to the situation. While calling for backup, one of the students attacked the officer.

“One of the juveniles struck the SRO in the face while another juvenile began throwing items at the glass window while ignoring officer commands, the SRO deployed his taser to prevent forced entry to the office,” according to the dispatch.

Eventually, the juveniles were removed from the school. One of the juveniles was treated for pepper spray exposure and one was “treated in relation to taser deployment.”

The juveniles were arrested and had charges forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

