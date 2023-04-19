Alaska Black Caucus sues Anchorage over police body cam delays

Suit filed by Northern Justice Project claims “excuses ... do not pass the straight-faced test”
By David Bernknopf
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Black Caucus sued the Municipality of Anchorage Wednesday, citing delays in implementing body cameras to be worn by police officers.

More than two years have passed since Anchorage residents voted to pay for body cameras on city police officers and with yet another delay in the implementation of the policy, litigation has now been handed down.

The suit was filed by the Northern Justice Project in Alaska Superior Court and accuses the municipality of thwarting the will of the voters, which voted to implement the cameras in April 2021.

“They have done so by coming up with one excuse after another that prevents them from doing what over 7,200 other police departments around the country have already done,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also points out that many other departments in the state, including Fairbanks and Alaska State Troopers, have successfully implemented body cam policies.

Previously: Troopers release body camera draft policy

Earlier this month, the Anchorage Police Department announced arbitration with the union representing Anchorage officers over the issue was being pushed back again from this month to sometime in the fall.

The Anchorage Police Department says it will hold a news conference Thursday morning to address the situation.

Mayor Dave Bronson told Alaska’s News Source earlier this week that he fully supports putting body cameras on Anchorage officers.

“The Administration is committed to implementing this technology as expeditiously as possible,” a spokesman for the mayor replied in an email.

The mayor’s office has not yet commented specifically on Wednesday’s development.

