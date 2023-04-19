Anchorage Assembly approves two new task forces to aid in homelessness issues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two resolutions were passed Tuesday by the Anchorage Assembly to help alleviate anticipated issues with homeless populations and to deal with specific needs for those individuals.

One will explore solutions for complex behavioral health needs and the other will explore the possibility of sanctioned camps.

The task forces are part of the Sullivan Arena shelter demobilization plan that the Assembly approved on April 11.

These task forces are being created prior to April 30, the date in which a large number of homeless individuals from the Sullivan Arena, Aviator Hotel and Alex Hotel will hit the streets after those locations close.

“This task force is really built to help in the immediate term, to provide solutions immediately because if these locations are going to close on April 30, then there is a possibility — and I’ve been blunt about this with the public — that on May 1 were going to see a behavioral health crisis on our streets,” said Midtown representative Felix Rivera.

The resolution attributes data from the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness that reports that almost half of all homeless individuals in the city experience “disabling conditions” that include complex behavioral needs.

Rivera hopes the first task force will help mitigate the issue in the immediate future, while establishing a long-term solution to figure out what municipal resources can go towards helping behavioral health.

The second resolution would establish another task force that would explore the possibility of sanctioned camps. It’s also needed due to the large number of individuals who are expected to be out on the streets and camping along the city’s green belts.

“So the idea of sanctioned camps is ‘What can we do to help to make that safe and mitigate neighborhood issues?’” Rivera said. “Make it safe for the people are staying there and really put some boundaries and guidelines around what a sanctioned camp could look like in the Municipality of Anchorage.”

Rivera is still hoping to find a solution.

“For a long time we’ve been dancing around these issues and we haven’t been able to deal with permanent year-round shelter, and how do we deal with these other extraneous issues? So I’m hopeful that we are headed down a path to success with these issues,” he said.

An Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting is scheduled Wednesday at City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.