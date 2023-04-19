Anchorage Assembly bans city use of facial recognition technology with limited exceptions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Technology that would recognize individual faces around the city was rejected Tuesday night by the Anchorage Assembly.

An ordinance banning the use, acquisition or access of facial recognition technology by municipal entities — with some exceptions — was approved 10-1 Tuesday, with only South Anchorage representative Randy Sulte voting against it.

Many Assembly members say they believe it will protect the privacy of people in Anchorage, but there were questions about it being an untapped resource in the event of an emergency or crime.

Interim Assembly member Joey Sweet, who introduced the policy framework, had emphasized that he doesn’t believe facial recognition technology works and maintains it has disproportionally misidentified people of color.

“I believe in privacy, I don’t believe this is necessary, I don’t believe this is effective and I urge its passage,” Sweet said.

Others agreed with him, pointing out what they see as an unreliable technology that could do more harm than good.

“I think this is what we should be doing to proactively protect our constituents from, frankly, an unreliable and possibly harmful technology that could invade their constitutional privacy rights,” Midtown representative Felix Rivera said.

“I just think it’s really important that we protect Anchorage residents, municipal employees’ privacy,” North Anchorage representative Daniel Volland added.

There are some exceptions to using the technology, including compliance with National Child Search Assistance Act to cooperate in the search for missing or exploited children, and to coordinate with multi-agency law enforcement investigations.

Sulte’s lone “no” vote to the ordinance rejecting the technology was made in hopes of using it to track down suspected criminals and missing persons.

“Imagine a missing person alert goes out from APD,” Sulte asked. “We have the technology to find the person in real-time, but we’re not going to use it because we banned it.”

The use of the technology isn’t dead just yet — it could still have a future in the municipality with Assembly oversight and approval.

