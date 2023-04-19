Continued warmth with sunny weather expected

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fairly quiet and mild weather pattern remains with us through the rest of the week for a large portion of Alaska, as high pressure stays with us. While this is still leading to cool mornings, the afternoons have become a real treat. The warmest conditions will be seen from Southcentral to Southeast Alaska, while the rest of the state will see highs slightly warmer than previous days.

Expect mostly sunny conditions through Friday, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s. The best chance for some 50s will be for the Mat-Su, where temperatures could climb into the lower 50s through the end of the week.

While Southeast will also see a nice stretch of mild weather, there’s a chance that some spotty to isolated thunderstorms will develop today. Outside of that, the rest of the week will feature fairly nice weather, before rain makes a return into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

