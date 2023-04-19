Downtown businesses feel the impacts of growing number of homeless residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some business owners in downtown Anchorage say they are struggling with a growing number of unhoused individuals who act aggressively, and in some cases scare away their customers. The situation has gotten so bad that on Monday, the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce released Community Care Kits that offer advice on how to deal with various situations with unsheltered individuals or individuals experiencing behavioral health crises as well as resources to call.

Mike and Michele Robuck are the long-time owners of the Alaska Mint, a family-owned business that’s been located downtown for 32 years. The couple said many parts of downtown no longer feel safe.

“I have a 16-year-old daughter,” said Michele Robuck. “She can’t come down here and park behind our building and walk over to the mall and be safe.”

The Robucks cite a constant barrage of people partying, sleeping and yelling outside their front doors, which they’ve taken to locking in the slower months. They said the situation is definitely having an impact on downtown businesses.

“People will ask, ‘Why do you have your doors locked? Is it safe to be here?’ Or they’ll call us on the phone and want us to mail them their item — even in town — because they are uncomfortable coming downtown,” said Mike Robuck.

A few blocks down on Fifth Avenue, the owner of The Lexington Salon has also taken to locking her doors.

“We have gone to a buzz-in system just for the security of my staff,” said Sarah Smith.

Smith opened her salon a year ago but has worked in downtown Anchorage for the last 15 years. She said she’s definitely seen an uptick in the number of people who appear to be homeless on the streets and whose presence is disruptive.

“What is going on down here with the homeless right now is making it very difficult,” Smith said adding that she hasn’t soured on Anchorage but feels something has to change.

“I believe in downtown, I think that we have so much to offer down here, but people have to feel safe coming to these businesses,” she said.

Smith said she understands there are no easy answers but wishes there was more support for downtown businesses and that the mayor and Assembly could work together to help find solutions.

The Robucks think more security downtown would be helpful. An Anchorage Police Department spokesperson said there are currently foot patrols that will continue in the summer provided there is enough staffing. She said at the end of May school resource officers will begin bike patrols on trails but also downtown.

