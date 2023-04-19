Sullivan Arena may stay open longer for most vulnerable residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sullivan Arena has been used to shelter homeless Alaskans all winter, and was supposed to be closed on April 30. But on Wednesday, three assembly members announced they are working on a proposal to keep the Sullivan open for a select group of people.

Assembly members Felix Rivera, Christopher Constant and Daniel Volland announced their proposal will be made at the upcoming Anchorage Assembly meeting to be held on Tuesday.

The decision would see residents with mobility issues, behavioral challenges or who face additional roadblocks if forced out onto the streets — especially now, with snow still on the ground — have a place to stay.

“We will likely see a limited number of individuals who, we aren’t sure of the amount yet, who won’t have a place to go and who are going to have such complex needs that we are going to have to come up with a proposal that will allow them to stay for a short term at the Sullivan Arena or an alternative facility if the administration is able to identify one,” co-chair Constant said at a press conference Wednesday.

One assessment has put the number of high-risk individuals at 174, but Rivera said members of the city’s Aging and Disability Resource Center will work through the weekend to get a better count of people in that category, including those who might be eligible for Medicaid waivers.

Rivera said he hoped to have more specifics on Monday. The proposal will be laid on the table at Tuesday’s meeting and Rivera said a vote will likely be taken at that time.

