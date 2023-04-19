Sunshine continues as the 40s return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second day since the warmest weekend so far in 2023, high temperatures at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport didn’t even make it out of the 30s. That’s thanks to some cloud cover, but also west and northwesterly winds coming in off the chilly waters of Cook Inlet as well as bringing down cooler air from up north where the snowpack is still deeper.

As winds lighten up overnight and on Wednesday, thanks to high pressure nosing in from the west, the strong April sun — now 15 hours of it — will help to warm things back up into the lower to mid-40s for Anchorage.

Meanwhile, Southeast will see a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly across the southern channels, where temperatures flirt with 50 degrees. A few wet snow showers are still possible in the higher elevations around Skagway and Haines, especially along the Klondike Highway and in the area for Customs.

The North Slope will see temperatures rising into the upper single digits and teens on Wednesday with some scattered snow showers and flurries. The western half of the state from the Interior to the Seward Peninsula, on down to the Bristol Bay coast, will have mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the upper teens, 20s, to lower 30s.

Hope that helps you get over the hump on Wednesday. Enjoy!

