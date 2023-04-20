6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (Gray News) – A 6-month-old boy died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

Two teenagers are accused of stealing a Hyundai and crashing it into a pickup truck around 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

A 34-year-old woman who drove the pickup and three young passengers ranging in age from 6 months old to 15 years old were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Authorities said 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Cristian died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.

“He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually kill him,” Annelisse Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe created to support the family with funeral and medical costs.

The teens from the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old boys were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection to the theft of the car.

