Anchorage police chief admits frustration over body cam deployment, doesn’t commit to timeline

Chief addresses delays in getting body worn cameras on streets during morning news conference
FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, April 20, 2023.
By David Bernknopf
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle released a new draft policy regarding body-worn cameras for officers at a press conference Thursday morning at police headquarters.

But Kerle conceded the document remains subject to change depending on arbitration with the police union. That arbitration was again delayed, this time from April until the fall.

“Our policies are all living documents,” he said. “And once — if the arbitrator comes back and says, ‘We need to change this’ — then it’s easy. We’re going to change the policy.”

Kerle would not discuss the specific issues that led to the delay in the scheduled arbitration.

“When Deputy Chief (Sean) Case came in and told me that the arbitration was pushed back, I was not pleased, to say the least,” Kerle said. “But I understand the process — let’s say I was frustrated.”

Kerle declined to predict when body cameras might be seen on Anchorage police officers.

“I’ve had a predecessor that gave a timeline and we all see what happens when we give timelines and we don’t meet them, so I’m not going to give a timeline,” Kerle said. “But as far as the implementation ... my goal is to have at least 30 cameras initially.”

One of the most significant changes from the earlier draft body-worn camera policy is to attempt to clarify how and when police videos will be released to the public and the news media.

A new section spells out that “body-worn cameras are public records” and shall be released “using the statutory and regulatory guidelines of Anchorage Municipal Code.”

But it also states that recordings that are associated with active criminal, civil, or administrative court proceedings should not be released until the proceedings are closed.

Deputy Chief Sean Case said that provision could mean videos would not be seen for some time.

“I’ll give you a simple answer: it could be yes,” Case said. “It could be an extended length of time. But that third paragraph gives the chief the ability to kind of circumvent that system in incidents that are of public interest.”

