Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven this spring

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and...
Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bring Your Own Cup Day is returning to 7-Elevens across the country to kick off Slurpee season.

Customers are challenged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee for $1.99.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden said in a news release.

“From a cowboy boot to a fishbowl ... the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

Here’s what customers need to know to participate:

1. Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean.

2. Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display so it will fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

3. Confirm the cup is leakproof.

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The promotion is limited to one cup per customer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Clark Middle School in Anchorage
4 arrested after brawl at Clark Middle School results in campus lockdown
Downtown businesses feel the impacts of a growing a number of homeless
Downtown businesses feel the impacts of growing number of homeless residents
Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” a...
Search suspended for 2 Girdwood sailors missing near Mexico
Kerry and Frank O'Brien of Girdwood have not been seen or heard from after starting a sailing...
2 Alaskans among those missing after sailboat disappears off Mexico coast

Latest News

FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Researchers say when you give a worm weed, it gets the munchies.
Worms get the munchies too when they are given weed, study finds
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event...
Kansas governor vetoes bills on trans youth care, bathrooms
Video from inside the bus shows the students' faces hitting the seats in front of them.
Bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to ‘teach kids a lesson,’ video shows