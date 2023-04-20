Gillnet and time restrictions put in place in Kuskokwim area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Board of Fisheries voted Wednesday to cap gillnet fishing for a period of time this summer in the waters off Western Alaska.

The board held a special online meeting to discuss a proposal to limit vessels to one gillnet and to close fishing on Sundays for commercial and subsistence use off the coast of Quinhagak from June 1 to July 15.

The vote for Proposal 173 passed 4-1 on the basis that it was written by the local village of Kwinhagak, and that it was a preemptive method to prevent crashes in the salmon population.

“I like to support local communities that are trying to, you know, self-regulate to a certain degree,” Board of Fisheries member Tom Carpenter said.

The proposal was put forth by the Native Village of Kwinhagak in an effort to protect chum and king salmon populations from increased fishing efforts. Both the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee as well as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Subsistence Regional Advisory Council supported the proposal in public comment.

While there were no public comments against the proposal, the board was conflicted on the proposal as it could make it more difficult for those traveling to the area to fish.

“I also don’t want to eliminate opportunity from people to live in an area where they can transit to this area to provide for subsistence,” Carpenter said.

Board members noted, however, that it was a preemptive measure, rather than a reactionary one.

“It seems like it’s kind of just refreshing to see somebody be proactive about this stuff,” Board member Stan Zuray said.

The board also took the time to recognize member John Jensen, who has been serving on the board of fisheries since 2003 but is set to be replaced after Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed three new members earlier this month.

“I just want to thank him for all years of service that he provided this board,” Board member John Wood said. “It was quite valued, and I gonna miss his presence here.”

The board’s next meeting will take place in October of this year, with three new members filling in for those with expiring terms.

