JBER Exchange recognized as one of the top in the world
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In early April, the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson Exchange was recognized as one of the top exchanges in the world, winning runner-up in the large category for the Director/CEO Cup from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

“We were recognized because of the commendation of the efforts of all our faculty operations to include our peer groups,” JBER Exchange General Manager Keola Chan said. “The key points that they recognized was our customer experience, business metrics, our community engagement, those aspects put together.”

The award is the highest honor for Army and Air Force exchanges.

“This was a validation of the outstanding work that we know they perform each and every day,” said Col. Erin Dunn, with the U.S. Air Force.

A total of eight other stores were also recognized for their exceptional service. The A&AFES handed out awards in four different size categories, based on sales volume: super, large, medium and small. Within the large category, JBER beat out 28 other exchanges who were in consideration for the award.

“It’s an achievement to know that our efforts and what we’ve done makes a difference amongst our peer group and our fellow exchanges. We’ve established ourselves as a benchmark,” Chan said.

The JBER Exchange won first place in 2019.

