KPB Borough and former mayor settle harassment case

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough and former borough mayor Charlie Pierce have come to a settlement with a woman who accused Pierce of harassment in an employment discrimination complaint filed last October.

According to a statement from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and now-mayor Peter Micciche, attorneys for all parties negotiated an out-of-court settlement that will require Pierce to pay $31,250 in restitution, while the borough itself must pay $206,350 as a result of the discrimination complaint filed by former borough employee Pamela Wastell.

According to the suit filed by Wastell — who worked as Pierce’s assistant from 2013 to 2022 — she was the subject of harassment from Pierce which included “sexual remarks, embraces, kisses, touching her breast, false imprisonment in his private office, massages, discussion of his sex life and more” from January to July of 2022.

Wastell’s allegations originally came to light in September of 2022 during a special meeting of the Kenai Peninsula Assembly. Pierce had resigned from his position in August of 2022, reportedly to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

The decision to settle the case comes in part from concerns regarding the monetary costs of taking the case to trial.

“Prolonged litigation will result in the expenditure of more public funds, and not serve to bring finality to a trying and difficult time,” the Borough’s statement read.

A new mayor — former State senator Peter Micciche — was elected in November to serve out the remainder of Pierce’s term.

“Neither the Assembly nor Mayor Micciche are happy with all aspects of this settlement, but also recognize that years of litigation on this matter is not in the best interest of the Borough, or the taxpayers,” the Borough said.

The Borough also reports that Micciche has already directed updates to the existing sexual harassment policy to include specifics regarding the investigation and discipline of claims against elected officials.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.