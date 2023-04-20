Search suspended for 2 Girdwood sailors missing near Mexico

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon that their partners in the search for a trio of missing sailors — including two from Girdwood — had been suspended.

Alaskans Frank and Kerry O’Brien left the port of Mazatlán in Mexico on April 4 with plans to sail with their friend William Gross aboard their sailboat the Ocean Bound to San Diego. After failing to make a planned stop in Cabo San Lucas to refuel, friends and family of the trio became concerned about the trio of experienced sailors.

According to the statement made on Wednesday, the Mexican navy, along with assets from the United States, had searched an area of 200,057 square nautical miles — equivalent to the size of California. No sign was found of the the O’Briens, Gross or their 44-foot-long sailboat, which has not been seen at any other marina along the coast of Baja California.

Cmdr. Gregory Higgins, command center chief of Coast Guard District 11, said that the trinational search to locate the missing sailors yielded no results. The United States Coast Guard was assisted by several vessels and air units from the Mexican naval secretariat or SEMAR, as well as the Royal Canadian Navy.

“An exhaustive search was conducted by our international search and rescue partner, Mexico, with the U.S. Coast Guard and Canada providing additional search assets,” Higgins said. “SEMAR and U.S. Coast Guard assets worked hand-in-hand for all aspects of the case. Unfortunately, we found no evidence of the three Americans’ whereabouts or what might have happened. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of William Gross, Kerry O’Brien and Frank O’Brien.”

It was Kerry O’Brien’s own mother who reported the missed port of call to the Coast Guard, prompting the coordinated search between Mexican and American authorities.

“When I hadn’t heard from her I started to worry, but the day after that I got really worried,” Argall said earlier this week.

Family members say the O’Briens loved living in Alaska. Both Frank and his wife Kerry O’Brien are employees of Alyeska Ski Resort, and were due back at work on April 15.

