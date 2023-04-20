State fire crews training for upcoming wildfire season

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s hard to believe with snow still on the ground, but it is wildfire season in the state of Alaska. State fire crews from the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection as well as the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew are utilizing the extended spring to gain critical training before the season heats up.

At the Division’s Matanuska-Susitna Borough office on Tuesday, engine operators spent the afternoon running various timed driving exercises in fire rigs as part of an eight-day training course.

“It’s very critical that our operators understand and are proficient with the use and operation of the fire truck for their safety and the safety of the public that we’re protecting,” said Brian Carver, assistant fire management officer for the Mat-Su area.

The training focused on three specific categories, including driver safety, pumping and drafting, and vehicle and pump maintenance.

At the same time in Wasilla, the Pioneer Peak Hotshots took the day to learn hose layout, breakdown, and water pump operation out of Matanuska Lake. Superintendent of the crew, Kris Baumgartner, said the hotshots were in their second week of a three-week training cycle that occurs annually.

“Everything in this two weeks is either to understand the fundamentals of wildland firefighting or to build up this team,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner, who has been with the Pioneer Peak crew for 11 years, said the exposed grass on the ground already creates a potential fire hazard and warned that it’s not a matter of if, but when a fire will occur.

“The grass in the (Mat-Su) is, you know, always an issue for us unless it’s just raining every day,” he said. “We will have at least a small fire season in the Valley that’s driven by the grass and then the dead white spruce.”

Over the training weeks, the hotshots also focus on rendering medical aid such as CPR, patient stabilization, field extraction, as well as fire line cutting.

Chief of Fire and Aviation for the division, Norm McDonald, said spring training is an annual occurrence that starts at the beginning of April to ready the state’s crews.

“There’s all sorts of hazards that we have to be aware of, so we train to mitigate those,” McDonald said. “When it’s go-time and it’s fire season and people are busy, they need to have — it needs to come second nature. It can’t be something you learn on the job.”

With temperatures barely hovering around 40 degrees making for a slower thaw, McDonald said it is not an indication of a quiet fire season.

“The amount of snow really doesn’t make a difference in the long-term fire behavior,” McDonald said. “Last year was a near record snow year as well, and we had the busiest spring on record, so it’s just an indicator of a later season, but definitely not the duration or the intensity of that fire season.”

The official wildfire season in Alaska runs from April 1 through Aug. 31 with burn permits required statewide in that period. The Division of Forestry and Fire Protection encourages all residents to visit the Alaska Wildland Fire Information website for information.

