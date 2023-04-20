Sunny and warm, with cooler weather into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunny skies and a warming trend greeted all of Alaska this week. While it’s been slow and gradual in some areas, all locations are certainly warmer than where the week started out. You’ll certainly want to take advantage of the warmer weather, as there is a change in the weather arriving for the weekend.

Much of the state will hold onto sunny and warm weather through the day, with the 50s looking likely for parts of Southcentral and most of Southeast. While the sunny weather has been a treat, clouds are set to slowly return from Friday into the weekend. This comes as a cold front drops south through the state, not only bringing the return to cooler weather, but a chance for some areas of wintry mix.

As the cold front approaches Southcentral, we’ll see highs Saturday struggle to break out of the 30s. With a chance for wintry mix in the forecast, there is the possibility that we see light accumulation. The better opportunity for snow accumulating will be through the Copper River Basin and along the Glenn Highway east of Sutton. Additionally, breezy winds look to be an issue as the cold front drops south. Both Saturday and Sunday could see many areas see winds in excess of 15 to 20 mph.

The cold snap will be very short-lived, as temperatures are set to warm back into the 40s through next week. The only question becomes, when will we hit our first 50 degree mark, as the latest ever recorded is May 12.

For Southeast, you’ll certainly want to enjoy the nice weather in the 50s, as widespread rain and cooler weather returns from the weekend into next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

