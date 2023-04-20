Temperatures warm statewide, still chasing 50 in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are slowly climbing across most of Alaska as high pressure builds across the state, but most areas still remain unseasonably cool.

The high temperature in Anchorage Wednesday was 43 degrees, which is the warmest this week, but still 4 degrees below normal for April 19. Anchorage has yet to see 50 degrees, which on average happens around April 15. Last year the city didn’t hit the 50-degree mark until April 23, and this year it’s looking like we’ll have to wait a bit longer as well. Despite the cooler-than-normal temperatures, dry sunny weather continues Thursday thanks to high-pressure building in from the east.

This pattern holds through Friday, but Friday afternoon will see increasing clouds from the northeast, with a chance for showers on Saturday. By Sunday it’s back to partly sunny skies and even with the incoming storm, temperatures will hold in the mid-40s during the day, and low-30s overnight through the middle part of next week.

Have a great start to your Thursday!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

