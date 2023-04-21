Forest Park Trailer Court residents speak out for their homes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of the Forest Park Trailer Court in Chugiak on Thursday spoke in a public meeting hosted by the Chugiak United Methodist Church and Anchorage Faith & Action Congregations Together in hopes of remaining in their homes.

Residents were given eviction notices by the Municipality of Anchorage due to the water system they rely upon not being up to code. At the meeting, Forest Park residents shared a history of the park’s water situation as well as personal testimony. Listening to the stories were representatives of various government and community organizations, including the Anchorage Assembly, Affordable Housing and Land Trust and NeighborWorks.

When asked by resident Fred Esguerra and moderator Jim Doepken if they would join a task force to solve the issue of the Forest Park Trailer Court, most of those on the panel said yes.

Kevin Cross of the Anchorage Assembly also said he would recommend to the Municipality that residents of the Forest Park Trailer Court not be evicted until the task force completes its work.

Evette Velez is a resident of the park and suffers from stage 3 cervical cancer. She said she had a water pump installed for her own home to fight the eviction and keep her home.

“What am I going to do? You know, if they decide to close the park down and evict us, you know, and make us move out,” Velez said. “It just is stressful, I got enough stress with my health issues to worry about where I’m going to live.”

Esguerra moved to the park a few years ago. He says he doesn’t want to see his newfound community fall apart.

“Everybody gets along with and nobody’s had problems with that. It’s really a good park and ... it’s not so, you know, fast. It’s quieter out here,” Esguerra said.

And Alonzo Lang says he has been living in the park for 20 years, and if he were displaced he would be looking for a place not just for himself, but his family as well.

“I‘m 72 years old, and it’s gonna be really hard for me to find someplace for me and my kids, and my grandkids and my great-grandkids,” Lang said.

