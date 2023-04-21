New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” a...
Search suspended for 2 Girdwood sailors missing near Mexico
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced plans to propose a sales tax on Tuesday
Statewide sales tax could be on the horizon
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and the Kenai Peninsula Borough will both pay...
Kenai Peninsula Borough and former mayor settle harassment case
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Once-a-week nightmare: US mass killings on a record pace
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Elon Musk’s Twitter drops government-funded media labels
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Wednesday banning gender-affirming...
North Dakota governor signs gender-affirming care ban