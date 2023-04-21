Spring-like weather to end the week before a quick return to winter conditions for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was another beautiful spring day across much of the state Thursday with high temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-50s across Southcentral and Southeast.

The official high temperature as of 6 p.m. was 45° in Anchorage, that’s just 2 degrees below normal for April 20th. The dry and mild weather was thanks to a large area of high pressure across the eastern side of the state. This is keeping us storm free and our skies clear.

Friday will start out similar to Thursday, with changes arriving Friday night.

An area of low pressure will move in from the north and a cold front will slide down the east side of the state Friday through Saturday. This will bring snow to the Slope and the eastern Brooks Range Friday, to the eastern Interior, and portions of Southcentral Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday night through Saturday night for the Northeastern Brooks Range for up to an inch of snow and wind gusts to 40 mph.

In Southcentral, snow showers will move in from the north Saturday. Be prepared for scattered snow showers, mixing with rain across the Copper River Basin and Southcentral Saturday afternoon.

Cooler air will stay across Southcentral Sunday, but warmer, drier conditions are likely starting Monday.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

