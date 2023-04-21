Sunny today; Brief return to winter this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The nicest stretch of weather we’ve seen all year long, is set to come to an end into the weekend. We’ll still see a beautiful Friday, with near-identical conditions that we’ve seen Wednesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with very light winds. Starting tonight, clouds will increase from the north, as a cold front sweeps south across the state. Winter weather advisories have been issued from the Brooks Range south through the Interior, where winds and snow could limit visibility. While snow will fall with this system, many areas will see less than 4 inches of snowfall.

The light snow is expected to push south into the Copper River Basin overnight into Saturday morning. While most of the snow tomorrow will remain to our northwest, there is a chance Anchorage and surrounding areas could see some wintry mix. While that is to be expected, we’ll see limited accumulation. At best we could see up to half an inch of snow, with slightly higher amounts along the Hillside.

The biggest impact we’ll see into the weekend will be our temperatures. After spending several days in the 40s and 50s, temperatures take a step back starting Saturday. As the colder air spills southward, we’ll see highs drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. With mostly cloudy conditions and breezy winds, it’ll certainly feel like winter this weekend. Many spots could see wind chills Saturday and Sunday remaining in the low to mid 30s.

The cold snap will be short-lived, as another warming trend arrives next week. We’re still chasing our first 50 degree day of the year, which looks like a possibility into next week.

Southeast will see it’s stretch of nice weather come to an end into the weekend as well, with clouds and rain set to make a return. While the rain Saturday will be lifting south to north, the widespread activity builds in by Sunday. As a result of this, highs drop back into the mid to upper 40s through most of next week.

Have a wonderful Friday!

