Vulnerable clients at Sullivan Arena hope shelter will stay open longer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sullivan Arena’s congregate shelter is set to close at the end of April. But the arena serves a number of clients who have additional health concerns that would make leaving the shelter difficult — or even dangerous.

At a press conference earlier this week, Assembly members Felix Rivera, Christopher Constant and Daniel Volland announced that they would be submitting a proposal to keep the Sullivan’s shelter open longer for a small number of vulnerable clients. A current assessment suggests that 174 clients at the shelter fall into that category, which includes those who have physical disabilities or behavioral health problems.

Over the weekend, the municipality will be conducting their own survey to find out how many residents are impacted.

Clients at the shelter say they are concerned about at the at-risk population, who still do not have a place to go to at the end of the month. Even with rising temperatures during the day, weather at night is still concerning to many.

“Sad to say, even in here, the vulnerable people get taken advantage of. But not to the extreme that they would out there. If they were out there, the elements, then other people and then the streets themselves would eat them alive,” client Chris Jenkins said.

Jenkins he has seen dozens of clients who struggle with behavioral health. He says that if this population returns to the outdoor, they might die.

“You put them out there on the street, they’re not going to survive. They’re not going to make it,” Jenkins said.

“The days might be nice, when you see the sunshine and dry parking lots, but at night when it gets down to 27 degrees, that’s below freezing,” client Robert Thomas said.

Thomas and his wife are among the clients who face mobility struggles, and use wheelchairs. The couple is looking for appropriate housing, but have to wait.

“We’re on a waiting list right now. So its not like we can get directly into a place. We have to wait,” Thomas said.

If the couple does not find housing soon, one of their limited options would be to camp. Thomas says that would be a struggle.

“Being senior citizens and in a wheelchair, that’s going to be hard,” Thomas said. “We can’t be pushing ourselves through snow, or over limbs and branches and whatnot back into the woods.”

The Anchorage Assembly will hear the proposal to keep the Sullivan open at Tuesday’s regular meeting. If approved, the shelter would be open for at-risk clients through the end of May.

