Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut

Emergency crews were on the scene of a bear attack in Avon.
By Rob Polansky, Audrey Russo and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was bitten by a bear in Avon on Friday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was investigating the attack.

The victim was a 74-year-old woman who was out walking her dog. She suffered non-life-threatening superficial injuries with minor puncture wounds on her arm and leg, authorities said.

She managed to walk back to her home and call for help.

After declining medical attention on scene, she went to the hospital herself to be treated.

“In these situations, public safety is DEEP’s top priority,” the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. “Under DEEP’s Black Bear Response protocol, an attack on a human is a category 4 response, meaning humane euthanization of the bear.”

The agency confirmed that a 12-year-old female bear was euthanized. She had three cubs with her, but authorities said they are yearlings who are just about ready to make it on their own.

Officials said they’ve seen an increase in bear-human conflicts in the past years, including one euthanized in a home this past week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” a...
Search suspended for 2 Girdwood sailors missing near Mexico
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced plans to propose a sales tax on Tuesday
Statewide sales tax could be on the horizon
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and the Kenai Peninsula Borough will both pay...
Kenai Peninsula Borough and former mayor settle harassment case
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage