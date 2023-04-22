Avalanche center warns of warming temps after skier rescued off mountain

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - A backcountry skier had to be rescued off a mountain in Girdwood after a human-triggered avalanche swept him approximately 1,000 feet. According to a report submitted to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, a slope broke about 30 feet above where he was skiing, immediately falling out of sight to the group he was skiing with.

After the avalanche debris subsided, the group was able to locate the partially buried skier and managed to excavate him. A noticeably fractured femur, however, forced them to contact rescue services.

Wendy Wagner, the avalanche center’s director, said it was not the first human-triggered avalanche to occur in their forecast zone in the last week alone.

“Down here at Girdwood and Turnagain Pass — in the last week we’ve had three skier-triggered avalanches, two of them resulting in injuries and people being carried down big, steep, rocky slopes,” Wagner said.

Alaska State Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, which dispatched crews assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion of the Alaska Army National Guard to airlift the skier using a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

The skier was reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.

An observer, credited as “Nate R” on the avalanche center’s website, submitted the digital observation around 4 p.m. that same day. Wagner said the center relies on shared information in the backcountry and was thankful they had the foresight to report the avalanche when they did.

“It’s really a community effort with avalanche centers and the folks getting out in the backcountry,” Wagner said. “We really want that back and forth with the community. It’s a public safety thing for all of us.”

Wagner also said it’s getting to be that time of the year when avalanche danger rises with the warming temperatures, and that anyone considering going into the backcountry should check local conditions with the area centers.

“Just understand it’s springtime and we have these long, warm days,” Wagner said. “Even if the day doesn’t seem that warm, it can still be warm for the cold mountains, and this time of year is when we start seeing large springtime avalanches that aren’t caused by people — they just release on their own.”

If anyone would like to check local avalanche conditions or submit an observation in an area, links to all the avalanche centers across the state can be found on the Alaska Avalanche Information Center’s website.

