GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape

By WPVI staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) - A robbery at a Pennsylvania Apple store went downhill when the suspect apparently injured himself.

Police say the man tried to make his getaway after a robbery at the Apple store in the Willow Grove Mall on April 13.

Video, which is now part of the police investigation, captures the moment he tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of the mall.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

The man tumbled to the ground, breaking his pelvis and tail bone. He then tried to limp away, but the pain appeared too much as he laid sprawled on the mall floor.

Abington police say the suspect, Abdi Wasuge, acted like a customer at the Apple store and said he wanted to purchase two MacBook Pro laptops, an iPhone 14 and other accessories.

Instead of buying the items, police say he snatched them and tried to run out of the store, but a good Samaritan engaged Wasuge.

A struggle ensued and police say Wasuge threatened to shoot the good Samaritan.

He dropped the stolen goods, then made his getaway until the plunge onto the hard tile floor.

Wasuge also faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

