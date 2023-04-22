Homeless youth in Anchorage look for a safe place to grow

Youth homelessness is a growing problem seen in Anchorage and across the US.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Covenant House Alaska hosted its annual Sleep Out on Friday at Kincaid Park. The event sought to shine a light on youth homelessness and raise money for programs directed at youth experiencing homelessness.

According to Covenant House Alaska, youth experiencing homelessness is a growing problem both in Anchorage and across the U.S. According to statistics, youth between ages 18 and 24 are among the growing homeless population nationwide.

In 2016, Ryna Lealai found herself within that age bracket facing homelessness. At 18, she was kicked out of her family home in the middle of the night during winter.

“And I met … an old elderly Native man,” Lealai said. “And he told me about Covenant House. I didn’t know Covenant House even existed. I didn’t know that a youth shelter existed because I was born and raised in Hawaii and we don’t have that.”

Lealai is just one of the thousands of youth that Covenant House has taken in. In the last fiscal year, the organization took in 898 youth, many experiencing a similar upbringing to Lealai.

“A lot of the youth, it’s like a split. A lot of the youth didn’t have a choice, and a lot of them had a choice and couldn’t take it anymore and they left,” Lealai said. “But both of it is coming from a broken household.”

Lealai said that even if 18 is considered an adult, youth are still growing at that age and need a safe place in order to do that.

“You know like the basic question of, ‘Who you are going to be within the next five years?’ A lot of youth can’t answer that ‘cause their days are literally (focused on) just that day or even a week,” Lealai said. “They don’t even know the next week — who they are going to surround themselves with.”

Today, Lealai now has a safe place to live and is working at the Covenant House.

