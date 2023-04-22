Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” a...
Search suspended for 2 Girdwood sailors missing near Mexico
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced plans to propose a sales tax on Tuesday
Statewide sales tax could be on the horizon
Sunny skies on April 21, 2023.
Sunny today but a brief return to winter is coming
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and the Kenai Peninsula Borough will both pay...
Kenai Peninsula Borough and former mayor settle harassment case

Latest News

A moose entered the Kenai Cinemas for some popcorn on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America