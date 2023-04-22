Sleep Out event spotlights plight of homeless youth

Over a hundred people gathered at Kickaid Park where they slept in tents to stand in solidarity with homeless youth Friday night.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over a hundred people gathered at Kincaid Park and slept in tents to stand in solidarity with homeless youth on Friday night.

The number of homeless youth in Anchorage last month was 384 according to the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness.

“That’s a big number for a lot of kids that don’t have a warm place to sleep,” Sleep Out attendee Sandor Brown said.

Several local officials attended the event including Mayor Dave Bronson, assembly members Christopher Constant and Suzanne LaFrance and Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski.

Covenant House Alaska raises money through annual Sleep Out

Board member of the Covenant House of Alaska Julie Fate Sullivan also attended and spoke about her experience in a previous sleep out when it was 15 below zero and how that opened her eyes to the severity of the experience.

“It hit me that night that the kind of decisions our youth, our Alaska youth out there have to make, the brutal decisions they have to make to survive. And that’s why we’re here tonight so that they don’t have to make those kind of brutal decisions,” Fate Sullivan said.

The Covenant House of Alaska says that this event is not about pretending to be homeless, but to stand in solidarity with youth experiencing homelessness.

Lindsey Townsend attended the event with her daughter Ava Swing to have a fun experience while understanding the difficulty of living in homelessness.

“We’re going to be having fun, we’ve got a lot of great equipment here to keep us warm and comfortable. And I’ve just explained to her that is not the experience of folks, and especially our young kids out there experiencing housing issues and homelessness,” Townsend said.

