Winter says “not so fast, spring” this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second half of the week ended much more pleasant than how it started. Anchorage experienced full sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 40s since Wednesday. These conditions really helped to melt a significant amount of snow in the heart of the Bowl, including Midtown, Southside, downtown and out to Mountain View. Officially though, Anchorage has melted 10 inches of snow from the snowpack since the peak of 30 inches on April 11.

Apparently, though, winter hasn’t left for good. A strong trough of low pressure in the jetstream winds aloft will be cutting a path southward across the eastern half of the state through the weekend. High temperatures for the towns along the north coast will struggle to get above zero once again, despite the strong April sun.

Clouds and areas of light to occasionally moderate snow have accompanied the front Friday as it moved south from the Slope into the Interior on Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the central Tanana Valley, including Fairbanks, northward into the eastern Brooks Range, and the upper Koyukuk and Yukon Valley until noon Monday. Snow will accumulate 1 to 6 inches in the valleys with 6 to 10 inches likely in the higher terrain of the Tanana Flats and especially the eastern Alaska Range. Winds gusting to 40 mph behind the frontal passage Friday night will also cause blowing and drifting snow into early Sunday.

As the front moves into Southcentral, clouds will be on the increase Friday night, then thicken and lower on Saturday. Enough moisture will still exist with the front to bring widely scattered areas of rain and wet snow from the Valley, into Anchorage, and the eastern Kenai Peninsula Friday night into early Saturday. Only a dusting, at best, is expected over the higher terrain of the Anchorage hillside, but a couple slushy inches may accumulate across the Copper River Basin.

Like the Interior, winds will noticeably increase out of the north late Saturday, gusting as high as 40 mph, especially in the Mat-Su Valley, and down Cook Inlet. Winds will slowly diminish on Sunday, but temperatures all across Southcentral will struggle to get out of the 30s for daytime highs. That’s a return to temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Southeast will see a return to a rainy weather pattern beginning Friday night across the south channels. Widespread rain will spread northward across the region on Saturday, then become more scattered on Sunday. Temperatures as a result of the clouds and moisture will slide back to the 40s for highs, with a few locations barely topping 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.