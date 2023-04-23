Annual creek clean-up goes ahead despite the snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow still covered much of the area around Ship Creek during the annual spring clean-up but that didn’t stop trail users from getting out and picking some of winter has left behind.

“As snow starts to melt, everyone knows whatever was left on the ground at the beginning of the winter is not looking great underneath this snow,” Beth Nordland, Executive Director of the Anchorage Park Foundation. “So we want to clean the place up and get ready for a great summer season of biking and trail use.”

Also being discussed, the proposed downtown trail connection which would link the Ship Creek Trail with the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

