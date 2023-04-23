Annual creek clean-up goes ahead despite the snow

Though it's still looking a lot like winter, the spring clean-up of Ship Creek went ahead getting the trail ready for summer users.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow still covered much of the area around Ship Creek during the annual spring clean-up but that didn’t stop trail users from getting out and picking some of winter has left behind.

“As snow starts to melt, everyone knows whatever was left on the ground at the beginning of the winter is not looking great underneath this snow,” Beth Nordland, Executive Director of the Anchorage Park Foundation. “So we want to clean the place up and get ready for a great summer season of biking and trail use.”

Also being discussed, the proposed downtown trail connection which would link the Ship Creek Trail with the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
Sunny skies on April 21, 2023.
Sunny today but a brief return to winter is coming
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Residents of the Forest Park Trailer Court in Chugiak spoke in a public meeting hosted by the...
Forest Park Trailer Court residents speak out for their homes
Aerial view of a group of skiers waiting for rescue, after one got swept 1,000 feet in a...
Avalanche center warns of warming temps after skier rescued off mountain

Latest News

At the end of winter season in Girdwood, the Alyeska Ski Resort held their Slush Cup competition.
The Alyeska Ski Resort hosts 2023 Slush Cup in Girdwood
The spring clean up of Ship Creek went ahead getting the trail ready for summer users.
Annual creek clean-up goes ahead despite the snow
A multiple vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tudor for more than an hour.
Multiple vehicle crash leaves pickup on its side
A multiple vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tudor for more than an hour.
Multiple Vehicle crash on Tudor