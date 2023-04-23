Multiple vehicle crash leaves pickup on its side

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Tudor near the Seward Highway early Saturday afternoon.

When the Alaska’s News Source crew arrived, a pickup truck was on its side and two other vehicles were damaged at the intersection of Brayton Drive and East Tudor Road, near the northbound Seward Highway on-ramp.

Jay Barber, of Anchorage, says his wife was driving a vehicle involved in the crash and says the pickup involved was stalled in the roadway before the wreck happened.

“My wife was actually terrified because she was watching it and she thought he was about to fly over the guard rail onto the Seward Highway,” said Barber. “I was just kind of speechless taking it all in. I was just looking at the scene, trying to go through the scenario in my own head.”

Barber said his wife is OK.

Injuries to other drivers involved in the wreck are unclear.

Anchorage Police have not responded to requests for information about the incident.

