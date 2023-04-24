12-year-old receives heart transplant after lifelong heart issue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kennedy-Miller-Robinson returned to Alaska on Saturday after undergoing heart transplant surgery.

Miller-Robinson is 12 years old and had lived with half a heart until she received her transplant on Nov. 29, 2023.

“After three months in the hospital, we got to go home, home being hospital housing and now we’re back in Alaska. Home for good,” Kennedy’s mom Becky Miller said.

Kennedy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means that the left side of her heart did not develop before birth.

Now that she’s back in Alaska, she looks forward to being able to run and play as a kid in ways she could not before. The first thing she did when she arrived back home was go with her friends to Happy Hoppers Bouncy House, her grandfather’s business.

“It’s pretty incredible that Kennedy, along with so many other people are now living lives that would have never been possible otherwise, if it wasn’t for that donor family saying yes to organ donation,” Miller said.

Kennedy and her mom are both excited for her to get back to school and finish the year.

“That was her biggest goal was to be able to finish the school year out with her fifth-grade class,” Miller said.

After being listed for a heart transplant three separate times, and undergoing surgery, Kennedy can now live a full life with a full heart.

“Thank you to Jesus and God and my donor and donor family and the hospital for helping me and my family for supporting me and my friends for supporting me and for everyone who helped me get through this,” Kennedy Miller-Robinson said.

