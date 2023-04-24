Alaska’s Flood Safety and Awareness Week

Whether entering breakup season or the rainy season, it’s never a bad time to review flood safety tips
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik discusses flood safety and awareness.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this video, Alaska’s Weather Source Meteorologist Joe Bartosik reviews the various flood types in Alaska, steps to take before and during flood, and a look at what tools you can access to help monitor conditions on several of the major river systems for breakup season.

